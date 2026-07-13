Gov. Brian Kemp orders flag to half-staff in memory of Sen. Lindsey Graham

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in memory of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Gov. Kemp issued the executive order on Monday. It lasts through Saturday, July 18.

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The senator from South Carolina died over the weekend from an aortic dissection, which includes tearing of the inner layer of the aorta, causing blood to rush into the split and is often deadly.

The executive order commends Graham as a “faithful public servant and patriot” and "a true force to be reckoned with in Washington."

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He began his political career in 1992 in the South Carolina House of Representatives before representing the state in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

Graham also served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

Flags on all state buildings and grounds will fly at half-staff

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