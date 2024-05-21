Good Morning America surprising metro Atlanta social worker as ‘Ray of Sunshine’

ATLANTA — “Good Morning America” will surprise a metro Atlanta social worker on Tuesday morning as part of its “Ray of Sunshine” series.
Petrina Fowler will be recognized for all she does for the community.
The social worker has been going above and beyond for her students for more than two decades. Fowler works with local organizations to help get funding to put these families in hotels and pay their bills. She even helps with groceries.
Not only does she work with middle school students, but she also works as an adjunct professor at a local university four nights a week.
Don’t miss the special surprise and what else is in store for the social worker, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning and Good Morning America.
