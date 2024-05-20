Forsyth County first-graders donate backpacks to foster children who need them

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s Foster Care Awareness Month and some first graders in Forsyth County are making a difference for foster care kids in Georgia.

Kelly Mill Elementary School students donated backpacks full of necessity items that will go straight to foster care children.

The school partnered with Totes for Tots for a second year in a row to gather the backpacks. Many foster children use trash bags to bounce from home to home. With these backpacks, the foster kids are able to have something of their own that belongs to them.

Darrell Dobey, CEO of Totes for Tots, Inc., says the trash bag has been a stigma for many children who are removed or transition in and out of foster care.

“So for us, we want to remove that sigma with providing that child with hope with some dignity and give them something purposeful and a permanent mechanism of taking care of their personal belongings,” he said.

“During a removal, the children are afraid. They’re nervous. They don’t know what to expect,” said Sadalia Thompson, a foster care case manager.

Foster care children are able to receive necessities like toothbrushes, toothpaste and socks. For these kids, it means the world.

“They don’t have them and it feels good to get what you need,” Thompson said.

If you want to get involved or donate to Totes to Tots, click here for more information.

