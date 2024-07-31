‘Get him out of our party’: Former GA Republican Lt. Gov. fighting so Trump doesn’t get reelected

ATLANTA — Georgia’s former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was probably the lone Republican at the rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

He told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he’s still a Republican, but said he thinks in order to save his party, he has to campaign against its presidential nominee.

Nearly 10,000 people cheered for their presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris as she walked into the Georgia State University Convocation Center Tuesday night.

But mixed into the mostly Democratic crowd was one lone Republican.

“It feels like the first day after getting traded from the Yankees to the Red Sox. It’s a different team. And here we are,” Duncan said.

He told Elliot that he’s supporting Harris not because of her policies, but because he opposes former President Donald Trump.

“This is an opportunity to do something special and beat Donald Trump once and for all. Get him out of our party and let us have our party back, and if it means supporting a Democrat, so be it. Count me in,” Duncan said.

This is nothing new for Duncan.

Elliot was there last month when he joined fellow Republican Adam Kinzinger to endorse President Joe Biden – again because they opposed Donald Trump.

That endorsement changed to Harris when Biden stepped aside.

Elliot also spoke with Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon who said he thinks Duncan is selling out to the Democrats.

“Geoff Duncan is no longer a Republican. Geoff Duncan clearly decided to join with the Democratic Party, and particularly extreme elements of the Democratic Party,” McKoon said.

But Duncan insists he’s still a Republican trying to save his own party from Trump.

“Donald Trump’s got to lose. I think if Donald Trump gets another four years, we not only lose this election, us common sense Republicans, but we lost the party forever,” Duncan said.

Trump will also hold a rally at the GSU Convocation Center. That will be Saturday at 5 p.m.

