Georgia will soon no longer require permits for vehicles to have amber, flashing lights

ATLANTA — Starting July 1, the state of Georgia will no longer require drivers to request permits to have amber, flashing or rotating lights on their vehicles.

The change of policy comes as the result of a new state law from the most recent legislative session, House Bill 1193.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, HB 1193 directs the state to no longer require permits for amber flashing or revolving lights, while defining which vehicles are legally allowed to use them.

“This bill clarifies vehicles operating amber flashing or revolving lights are not authorized emergency vehicles and shall not act as such,” GDPS said in a statement.

Going forward, the department will stop accepting applications for amber light permits after June 30.

“If you are seeking an amber light permit for transporting an oversized load, or other single-use purpose, and your trip is occurring after June 30, 2024, you do not need to obtain an amber light permit,” the state said.

