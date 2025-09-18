Georgia welcomes its first Latina to hold statewide office

ATLANTA — Bárbara Rivera Holmes made history as the first Latina to hold a statewide office in Georgia when she was sworn in as the Labor Commissioner in April.

“I feel great pride for my heritage,” Holmes said in an interview with Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer. “Hopefully, it will serve as inspiration to others that they can be whatever they want to be.”

Rivera Holmes, who was sworn in by Gov. Brian Kemp, expressed pride in her heritage and gratitude for her family’s journey from Puerto Rico to the United States. Her appointment is seen as an inspiration for others to pursue their dreams.

Rivera Holmes has a background as a journalist and has previously served the state under former Governor Nathan Deal. She was also a member of the ‘Georgia Innovates Task Force.’

As Labor Commissioner, Holmes is spearheading a modernization project for the Georgia Department of Labor, which is set to launch in spring 2026. This initiative aims to improve efficiencies, service delivery, and partnerships within the department.

