Georgia Tech, Pitt to meet in prime-time game with College Football Playoff implications

ATLANTA — No. 15 Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh are set for a crucial prime-time matchup Saturday night, with a shot at the College Football Playoff on the line.

Georgia Tech, with a record of 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the ACC, will secure a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game on December 6 if they defeat Pitt, who stands at 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the ACC.

“This is a championship game in its own right,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said Tuesday. “That’s the way we’re viewing it, that’s the way we’re approaching it. It’s on everybody to get the job done.”

Regardless of the outcome, the ACC standings remain in flux, with teams like No. 19 Virginia, SMU, Miami, and Duke still in contention for the title game.

Georgia Tech is the only team completely in control of its destiny.

Georgia Tech recently rallied to defeat Boston College 36-34, despite trailing 28-17 late in the game. However, their defense has been struggling, leading to an uneasy feeling around the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense but ranks near the bottom in total defense.

“I got after them pretty good,” Key said of his defense. “But it’s telling them, ‘You’re good. Let’s fix it and go play that way.’”

Pitt is coming off a 37-15 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame, a game that did not affect their ACC standings.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi emphasized taking it one game at a time, saying, “We treat everything the same. The word pressure is bad. Our guys know what they’ve got to do. They’ve got to go out and win one football game.”

Georgia Tech is aiming for its first ACC title game appearance since 2014, while Pitt seeks its third trip under Narduzzi and first since 2021.

The outcome of Saturday’s game will significantly impact the ACC title race.

