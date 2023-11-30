Georgia Tech to pay $90,000 settlement after researchers convicted for defrauding university

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Justice said the Georgia Institute of Technology will pay $90,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act over a lack of oversight in their research department.

The allegations stem from a multiple-year investigation into three university employees who were indicted, and later convicted and sentenced, for committing and conspiring to commit fraud using funds supplied to Georgia Tech and the Georgia Tech Research Corporation.

Channel 2 Action News has covered the story for almost 10 years, after James Maloney, James Acree and James Fraley were first accused of the conspiracy, and fired from Georgia Tech after a university audit found they’d been misusing funds.

According to justice officials, Georgia Tech, and the Georgia Tech Research Corporation, failed to properly oversee their researchers, which is what allowed Maloney, Acree and Fraley to submit false claims to the National Science Foundation and take millions of dollars in misappropriated funds.

As previously reported, the three Georgia Tech researchers falsely claimed that they were using the funds to purchase items on behalf of a classified project for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

Instead, the Justice Department said they’d bought ATVs, trailers, flat-screen televisions, iPods and iPads, Apple computers, Kindle E-readers, Nikon and Leica digital cameras, and more.

Additionally, the investigation by Georgia Tech showed that Maloney and Acree had previously been reprimanded for conflict-of-interest policies when it came to the use of facilities and equipment for non-work purposes back in 2007.

Now, to resolve the allegations, Georgia Tech and GTRC agreed to pay a settlement, in addition to funds they’ve already repaid to the NSF.

“Federal grants and awards come with known ‘rules of the road,’” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said. “Organizations that receive federal funds—especially schools and universities that are pillars of our community—must take steps to ensure that their employees are following the rules. This settlement represents our office’s commitment to ensuring accountability for institutions that fail to live up to these obligations.”

The USAO said the settlement is focused specifically on allegations ranging from April 2014 to March 2019, which accused Georgia Tech and GTRC of failing to engage in proper oversight of their grant program, leading to a failure to detect to the submission of false claims to NSF.

The university already repaid $105,000 to NSF, and will now pay an additional $90,000 to resolve the matter with federal authorities.

