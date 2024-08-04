Georgia Tech experiencing loss of air in on-campus buildings. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is experiencing issues with its mobile chillers, which in turn affects the campus chilled water system.

Late Friday evening, Channel 2 Action News received notice that the system was affecting janitorial staff who were reportedly working in buildings where the heat made working conditions difficult.

The university released the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“Our campus has been impacted by a chilled water outage that has affected air conditioning in many buildings. We have several teams working around the clock to bring buildings back online. In the meantime, we have closed many buildings to prevent staff, faculty, and students from being exposed to the heat. Faculty, staff, and researchers who must be on campus this week have been advised to take heat precautions. The safety and wellbeing of our campus community is of utmost importance, and we are working to get this situation resolved as quickly as possible.”

The university has a total of 31 on-campus buildings as of noon Saturday that do not have chilled water, according to the university. More information can be found here.

