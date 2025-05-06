Georgia survivors of Hurricane Helene receive nearly $550 million in recovery assistance

ATLANTA — As of Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Georgia survivors of Hurricane Helene have received nearly $550 million in recovery assistance and low-interest loans.

The federal agency, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said the assistance had gone toward helping more than 399,300 Georgia households.

In the months since Helene, Georgians have gotten funds for things like rental assistance, home repairs, hotel sheltering, replacement of essential personal property, disaster case management and more.

“We are thankful for the partnership and collaboration with FEMA and the SBA,” Director Josh Lamb of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said in a statement, “which has allowed Georgians adversely impacted by Hurricane Helene, to receive over $549 Million in funding to assist in the rebuilding of their lives.”

FEMA said they, along with the U.S. Small Business Administration, have worked with state officials with the following actions:

FEMA approved more than $364 million in grants to survivors to help with housing repair or replacement, rental assistance, personal property loss and other needs.

Of that, more than 4,700 families have received over $11.5 million in rental assistance which gives families funds to rent a new home. This program also lets families get additional funds for up to 18 months.

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved more than 3,200 in low-interest disaster loans for business and homeowners for more than $187 million.

FEMA paid out more than $26.3 million in flood insurance claims to more than 460 policyholders.

Additionally, FEMA paid for emergency hotel/motel stays for more than 840 families.

FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with the state and communities to monitor debris removal. To date, over 40.1 million cubic yards of debris has been removed from public rights of way.

The agency says it remains committed to helping Georgians recover from the storm and is still working with federal, state and local agencies to find survivors options for affordable housing.

Efforts include holding housing resource fairs to get families connected with local services and resources, according to FEMA.

“We want survivors to know we are here for them and want to see the best outcome, which is moving into safe, sanitary and functioning housing,” FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Wallace said. “We will walk them through their options to ensure they are aware of the resources that are available to fit their need.”

©2025 Cox Media Group