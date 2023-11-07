Georgia researchers creating a buzz to help save the honeybee population

ATLANTA — A first-of-its-kind bee vaccine created by a Georgia company could be key to saving hives and the food supply.
Honeybees are responsible for pollinating one-third of the world’s food supply.
Dalan Animal Health operates out of a lab on the University of Georgia’s campus. The team of researchers are on a mission to save them from the American Foulbrood Disease.
“The disease has threatened the industry worldwide. It’s a global disease,” Dalan Animal Health CEO Annette Kleiser said.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan visited a bee farm in Carroll County to see how everyday citizens are also working to protect bee colonies.
