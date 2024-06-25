Georgia Power expands program that discounts bills for customers with limited incomes

Georgia Power has expanded a program that benefits customers with limited incomes and financial resources.

Their Income-Qualified Senior Discount offers a discount of $33.50 on qualified customers’ bills each month.

To be eligible you must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Be 65 years old or older with a household meeting the income qualification requirements (a combined household income that is 200% or less of the federal poverty level – $30,120 – adjusted for household size)

Receive Social Security Disability Insurance

Receive Supplemental Security Income

Participate in the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program (HUD Section 8)

Georgia Power expects to make the discount available to tens of thousands of additional customers through the expanded program.

“Georgia Power believes that everyone should have access to clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, we understand that energy costs are an important part of every family’s budget, and we want to be there when our customers need us the most,” said Latanza Adjei, senior vice president of Customer Experience for Georgia Power. “The expanded Income-Qualified Discount is just one example of how we work with the Georgia PSC to develop programs to meet the needs of our customers. We’re committed to connecting customers – including senior citizens, those with one-time or ongoing special needs, and those with limited incomes – with the right programs and resources that can aid them in lowering and paying their bills.”

For more information about the program, plus information about rate plans and energy efficiency tips, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/MyEnergy.

