Georgia launches grant program to preserve historic battlefield sites

ATLANTA — Georgia officials announced the launch of a new trust fund for historic preservation.

Channel 2 Action News reported in 2025 when state lawmakers and Gov. Brian Kemp passed and approved the Vince Dooley Battlefield Trust Fund Act.

Now, the law’s trust fund program is up and running, providing the grants needed to preserve and protect Georgia’s historic battlefield lands, permanently.

In March, grant funds were awarded to Kennesaw Mountain Park for preservation efforts.

On Friday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the program was ready to cover costs for the program.

According to DNR, the program will give eligible organizations and state agencies matching grants to acquire or protect qualifying historic battlefield properties across the state.

The sites that qualify include battlefields that have been identified in national historic preservation reports by the National Park Service and the Civil War Sites Advisory Commission.

Funding will be awarded yearly on a first-come, first-serve basis, DNR said, and can cover up to 50% of the appraised value of the land, or permanent conservation easements.

Applicants will have to provide a one-to-one funding match through cash, bargain sales, donated land value or other eligible funding sources.

Interested organizations can learn more about the program, and how to apply for a grant, online.

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