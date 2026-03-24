Historic metro Atlanta battle site awarded preservation grant

KENNESAW, Ga. — Part of the historic Kennesaw Mountain Park in Cobb County is getting extra protection after being awarded a new grant for preservation.

The National Parks Service awarded the park site more than $550,000 to protect about 2.63 acres of land that was the origin point of the June 27, 1864 battle during the Civil War.

“The Battle of Kennesaw Mountain was one of the more significant clashes of the Atlanta Campaign," according to the National Park Service.

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The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was awarded the American Battlefield Protection Program Grant to protect the parcel at Kennesaw Mountain.

“Every acre of hallowed ground that we preserve is an opportunity for us and for future generations to have a better understanding of the formative conflicts that have shaped our nation. As we approach America’s 250th, it is ever more important to protect and secure historic battlefield land,” said David Duncan, president of the American Battlefield Trust.

Additionally, funding for park preservation will also be provided by the Vince Dooley Battlefield Trust Fund, created through state legislation signed into law in May by Gov. Brian Kemp.

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