Georgia House Speaker says Senate committee not best way to investigate Fulton DA

ATLANTA — In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns is weighing in on the allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Burns told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he would prefer a new prosecutors’ oversight commission look into those claims, rather than using a special Senate investigative committee.

Burns sat down with us to talk about the General Assembly midway through the session.

“I happen to like people. I don’t know how you would do this job if you don’t,” Burns said.

He spoke about the plan to cut income taxes and provide tax credits for homeowners and for parents.

“We all want to keep our tax money in our pockets. We can do a better job of deciding how to invest those dollars and utilize them than the government can,” Burns said.

Democrats have insisted some of the surplus money be used to fully expand Medicaid -- something Burns hasn’t dismissed outright.

He supports sending Georgia soldiers to the border to help with security.

He said the House won’t take up a sports betting amendment until after crossover day.

Elliot also asked him about district attorneys, specifically, Willis.

While he believes the allegations against her should be investigated, he doesn’t support the state Senate’s special investigative committee.

Instead, he supports the creation of a Prosecutors’ Oversight Commission -- something Georgia Democrats oppose.

“This is not specifically about her. It’s about DAs across the state doing their jobs, and we believe we have the right language and the right policy now,” Burns said.

Burns said he looks forward to hearing from both sides of the aisle as the House barrels closer to Sine Die -- the final day of the session.

“We have some diverse opinions, but I always like to hear those opinions, because you never know when you are going to hear a good idea,” Burns said.

The House is back to work on Thursday taking up a bill requiring candidates for sheriff be POST certified before they qualify to run, not after.

