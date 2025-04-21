Georgia gas prices continue to lower, drop 6 cents in past week

ATLANTA — The average prices Georgians are paying at the gas pump are continuing to go down.

According to the AAA gas price tracker, the average price in Georgia was down $0.06 per gallon compared to last week.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.92, AAA said in a statement.

That’s lower than the national average, where gas is about $3.15 per gallon, though that was also down by three cents.

AAA said that right now, it’s costing drivers $43.80 to fill up a 15-gallon gas tank, nearly $8 less than a year ago.

As for why, AAA said that “soft demand is fueling this downward trend, and with crude as low as it’s been in a few years, drivers may continue to see lower pump prices as summer approaches.”

Additionally, AAA said oil prices across the globe were in flux.

“Lately, oil prices have taken a dive, presumably swayed by uncertainty about the economy and worries about a recession sneaking up on us,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Because of this, demand is down, and we have not seen crude oil prices this low in several years. If we continue this trend, we could keep seeing pump prices drop as we roll into summer.”

Here are the most expensive places to buy gas in Georgia, as of Monday, according to AAA:

Athens-Atlanta: $2.97

Savannah: $2.96

Macon: $2.92

Here are the least expensive:

Dalton: $2.80

Augusta-Aiken: $2.77

Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $2.76

