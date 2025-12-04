Georgia DNR pitches hunting licenses as holiday gifts before Christmas

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division is encouraging residents to give hunting and fishing licenses as gifts this holiday season.

Pitched to the public as a gift option for people difficult to shop for, these licenses offer outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy Georgia’s wildlife while supporting conservation efforts.

The Wildlife Resources Division offers various types of licenses, including youth, lifetime, and annual options, each providing unique benefits.

A Resident Youth Sportsman’s License is available for $15, offering hunting and fishing privileges for residents under age 16, and is valued at $70.

Lifetime licenses ensure that Georgia residents will never need to purchase another state hunting or fishing license, covering activities such as hunting trophy whitetails and fishing for largemouth bass.

Melissa Cummings, Manager of Public Affairs, Marketing & Communications for the Wildlife Resources Division, said purchasing licenses is important because sales go toward conservation funding.

Annual licenses can be stacked onto existing ones, providing flexibility for gift-giving.

The Wildlife Resources Division uses hunting and fishing license sales to fulfill its wildlife mission, with sales being a key measure for federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funding.

More license sales potentially mean more conservation funding, which is used for various purposes such as operating public fishing areas and managing the state’s deer herd.

The division also offers “Go Outdoors Georgia” merchandise, including tumblers, hats, backpacks, and coolers, which can be purchased alongside licenses.

State officials said to make sure hunting licenses get delivered by the holidays, merchandise orders should be placed by Dec. 12.

By purchasing a license, gift-givers can contribute to wildlife conservation while providing a meaningful gift for outdoor enthusiasts.

Licenses and merchandise can be purchased at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, with more information available online.

