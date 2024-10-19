Georgia deer hunting season starts, state officials reminds hunters of firearms safety rules

GEORGIA — Saturday marked the start of Georgia’s statewide deer hunting season.

“We are shaping up for a fantastic deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, said. “Hunter success has increased across much of the state and the number of mature bucks hunters are bringing home is at an all-time high.”

Last year, DNR said nearly 180,000 hunters took in about 240,000 deer across Georgia. They said regulated deer hunting helps make sure the state’s deer population remains healthy and strong while also helping fill the freezer with “sustainable, healthy local meat.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

To go along with that mission, the state is once again operating the Hunters for the Hungry program, this time expanding it.

The program aims to “reduce agricultural damage and help Georgia families in need of quality protein.”

To find a deer processor nearby, or become one, you can head online here.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s what they say is need-to-know:

Legal Firearms: During the firearms season, hunters may use centerfire only, .22-cal. or larger, with expanding bullets as well as all weapons lawful for use during archery and primitive weapons seasons.

Dates/Harvest Limit: State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread). For most hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 12. For counties with extended firearms or archery season, review the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations 2024-25 guidebook at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources. Deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the primitive weapons and firearms deer season.

Licenses: Georgia deer hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

Report Harvest: All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

“We continue to ask hunters to help protect the Georgia deer herd from Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, a fatal disease affecting deer. This disease has not been detected in our state and you can be instrumental in keeping it out,” Killmaster said. “Do not bring live deer, whole carcasses or heads into Georgia, know what parts you can bring back from an out-of-state hunt, and report deer with any disease symptoms. You can find more info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/cwd.”

The Wildlife Resources Division is also kicking off the season with a reminder about hunting firearm safety.

As far as gun safety while on the trail, DNR said to follow this safety checklist:

A – Always treat every firearm as if it were loaded.

C – Control the muzzle of the firearm at all times.

T – Be certain of the Target and what is in front of it and beyond it.

T – Keep your finger outside of the Trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.

For more information on firearms during hunting season, and to avoid bucking safety trends, head online here for any firearms safety questions or call 706-557-3355.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group