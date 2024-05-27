Georgia country music star posts Memorial Day message as he recovers from heart attack

ATLANTA — County music star and Athens native Colt Ford posted a special Memorial Day message on Monday, thanking those who serve for their sacrifice.

“Happy Memorial Day & God Bless all those Great Men and Women who died protecting our Country,” Ford said in his post on Facebook.

The post is the first time we’ve heard anything from Ford in a couple of weeks when he posted a video giving an update on his condition after having a massive heart attack near the beginning of April.

He said he is fighting every day to get back to his friends and family.

Ford had just finished up a show in Arizona on April 4 when he had the attack on his way back to the bus.

“I walked back to the bus and text my fiancé, ‘Hi baby,’ and fell over dead,” Ford said. “I had so much trauma in my body and my heart, I had to have three stents put in.”

In his post two weeks ago, Ford was seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair, saying it was the first time he felt the sun on his “in some time.”

“I still got a long way to go. If you think I ain’t coming back, bet against me, see what happens,” Ford said.

Ford ended his message by telling his fans that he loves the. He has been in an Arizona hospital just over a month now recovering from the attack.

