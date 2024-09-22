Georgia breaks tourism records for second year in a row

ATLANTA — Georgia broke tourism records for the second year in a row last year.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shared the news at the annual Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference last week.

Georgia welcomed five million more visitors in 2023 than in 2022, reaching a new high of 171 million domestic and international visitors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Those visitors spent $43.6 billion on Georgia’s hotels, restaurants, transportation, and other businesses.

That’s nearly $4 billion more than in 2022.

The state maintained its number five market share ranking among U.S. states for the fourth consecutive year.

“Georgia continues to grow as a top destination for travelers and businesses alike,” Kemp said. “We’ve seen unprecedented visitation across all regions of the Peach State over the last couple years, a testament to the unique attractions, natural resources, and cultural institutions that make Georgia such a desirable place to visit. We’re grateful for all our tourism partners statewide who support jobs in communities in all four corners of Georgia.”

The conference was held at the Georgia World Congress Center’s new hotel, the Signia by Hilton Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GA First Lady Kemp holds pet adoption event at governor's mansion

©2024 Cox Media Group