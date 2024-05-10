Georgia awards more than $13 million for home investment programs

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs is giving more than $13 million to communities across the state for new investments in homes.

The $13.03 million awarded by DCA will go to 19 communities as grant funds from the Georgia Community HOME Investment Program, funded through allocations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The CHIP funds are expected to be used for the construction of affordable housing needs, according to officials.

“Housing is a critical need in Georgia,” DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn said. “I am proud of these communities for thoughtfully seeking solutions for affordable housing.”

Officials said the CHIP funds are awarded through a competitive and collaborative process involving reviews and scoring for applicants. The funds are given to communities that “demonstrate their commitment to providing safe, decent and affordable housing” in Georgia.

“New construction awardees will receive up to $1,500,000 to construct single-family homes for very low to low-income-eligible homebuyers. Up to $500,000 will be awarded to communities for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation projects. Homeowners must make less than 80% of the county’s area median income to qualify for funding,” DCA said.

The communities receiving the CHIP funds will match more than $5 million to the grant awards, officials said.

Here’s how the funds are being used, and where:

New Construction Awardees

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity (Garden City) is getting $1,500,000 to build 10 homes

Gwinnett Housing Corporation is getting $1,500,000 to build 38 homes

Sylvester Housing Authority is getting $1,030,000 to build four homes

City of Warner Robins is getting $1,500,000 to build 10 homes

Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Awardees

Baldwin County is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate six homes

City of Byron is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate six homes

City of Cochran is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate seven homes

City of Colquitt is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate seven homes

City of Cordele is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate eight homes

City of Damascus is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate eight homes

City of Homeland is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate seven homes

City of Meigs is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate seven homes

City of Millen is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate five homes

City of Moultrie is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate seven homes

City of Perry is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate eight homes

City of Thomson is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate five homes

City of Waycross is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate eight homes

Family Community Housing Corporation (Atlanta) is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate 13

New Foundations Corporation (Calhoun) is getting $500,000 to rehabilitate eight homes

