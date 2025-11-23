Georgia Aquarium marks 20 years of dazzling visitors and making a difference

ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium has been a cornerstone of Atlanta’s downtown revitalization since its opening in November 2005, drawing more than 45 million visitors and significantly boosting the local economy.

The aquarium helped transform the Centennial Olympic Park area into a thriving tourism hub, alongside attractions like the World of Coca-Cola and numerous hotels and restaurants.

“The aquarium was a catalyst for growth … an anchor for downtown Atlanta,” said William Pate, president & CEO of the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, highlighting its role in the area’s economic resurgence.

The Georgia Aquarium’s impact extends beyond economics, as it has forged strong community ties through partnerships with local sports teams and nonprofits. It has also prioritized education, with programs like the Sponsored Education Admissions (SEA) grant providing free or reduced admission to thousands of students annually.

The aquarium welcomes 45,000 students participating in its educational programs each year. These initiatives aim to foster a deeper understanding of ocean science and inspire confidence in STEM fields.

In addition to its educational efforts, the aquarium supports various community initiatives, such as the Veterans Immersion Program and Military Salute Programming, reinforcing its commitment to serving diverse groups.

As downtown Atlanta continues to evolve with new developments, the Georgia Aquarium leadership says it plans to remain a key player in maintaining the area’s vibrancy and appeal to both residents and visitors.

“We’re grateful for two decades of support from this city and its visitors. Thank you for making Georgia Aquarium part of your lives,” shared Travis Burke, president & CEO, Georgia Aquarium. “As we look ahead, we’re focused on the next twenty years: advancing conservation, education, and helping a vibrant, welcoming downtown thrive.”

