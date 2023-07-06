GAME OVER: 2 suspects destroy gaming machines, steal cash at Atlanta convenience store

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for two suspects accused of damaging property inside a convenience store.

Authorities said on June 21, officers received reports of vandalism at the Green Camp Convenience Store on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

When police arrived, they were told that two suspects wearing masks and gloves entered the store and went to the back of the store where gaming machines were located.

In-store surveillance video showed the two suspects are seen pulling out sledgehammers and hitting the machines.

The suspects then took the money inside the machines and fled the scene.

Police have not said how much money the suspects took.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

