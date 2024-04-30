GA worker charged with cruelty after being caught on video beating 2 children at daycare

BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — A Georgia daycare worker has been arrested after she was seen on video hitting two children.

Alyssa Barrett has been charged with felony cruelty to children and two counts of misdemeanor simple battery following the incident at Little Angles Day Care in Bolingbroke on April 22.

According to information obtained by WMGT-TV, Barrett grabbed a 3-year-old girl who was sitting on the floor by her left arm and forcefully pulled her up and then tossed her to the floor.

The girl then got up, ran to the other side of the room and started crying. Barrett was later seen on the video walking by the child and striking her with her hand.

Video also showed Barrett walking over to a 4-year-old boy who was lying on the floor on his back and striking him with an open hand in the lower chest/ upper abdomen area.

The director of the daycare told WMGT-TV that Barrett was fired following the incidents.

Barrett was arrested on Monday.

