Widow loses $1,200 in VA cemetery scam, GA Sec. of State says

ATLANTA — Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger is reminding Georgians to be vigilant when it comes to memorial services and care of deceased loved ones.

The reminder comes after a Georgia resident reported a scam to the Sec. of State’s Office, telling them that their “mother was deceived by an imposter posing as a representative of the Veteran’s Affairs cemetery where her late husband was to be buried.”

State officials said the “scam artist contacted the grieving widow, falsely claiming a requirement of purchasing an insurance policy to cover her while the burial took place.”

Raffensperger’s office said that when the widow hesitated to agree on the phone, “the scammer applied high-pressure sales tactics,” and she tried to pay them over Zelle. When the payment was flagged and rejected due to a fraud detection, she was then convinced to send $1,200 over PayPal, the Sec. of State’s Office said.

After the grieving widow’s family found out this had happened, they contacted state officials, who began investigating the incident, and the cemetery and funeral home were notified.

Unfortunately, Raffensperger’s office said the funeral home “confirmed that such scams are alarmingly common.”

Now, the issue is under investigation by multiple law enforcement authorities.

“This incident occurred before the complainant’s father had even been laid to rest, highlighting the vulnerability of grieving families to financial predators,” Raffensperger’s office said.

They provided the following recommendations for recognizing common signs of fraud:

Bogus fees and upselling of services that should be free, such as burial in a VA national cemetery, which includes a gravesite, perpetual care, a government-provided headstone, and more at no cost to eligible families.

of services that should be free, such as burial in a VA national cemetery, which includes a gravesite, perpetual care, a government-provided headstone, and more at no cost to eligible families. Pressure tactics like demanding immediate payment for unfamiliar services.

like demanding immediate payment for unfamiliar services. False claims of unpaid debts on behalf of the deceased without verifiable proof.

on behalf of the deceased without verifiable proof. Unsolicited offers of help from unverified sources claiming to advocate for your loved one’s memorial benefits.

To avoid becoming a victim of these types of scams, officials say to:

Research funeral homes and check for disciplinary actions before committing to services.

and check for disciplinary actions before committing to services. Engage with funeral home/cemetery representatives directly to confirm plans and benefits and avoid unnecessary charges.

to confirm plans and benefits and avoid unnecessary charges. Ensure family members are informed of end-of-life decisions and document them properly.

of end-of-life decisions and document them properly. Never sign blank documents or agreements without reviewing charges and fees in full.

