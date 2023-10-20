GA man arrested after he’s accused of shooting, killing grandparents -- as well as their pet cat

BRONWOOD, Ga. — A South Georgia man has been charged with the death of his own grandparents, as well as killing their cat.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was called in to help the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office after Gary Milton Bailey, Sr, 68, and Donna Sue Bailey, 66, both of Bronwood, were found dead inside their home.

Investigators said the couple had been shot multiple times and deputies also found the couple’s cat dead from a gunshot wound.

The GBI said Gary Bailey III, 27, the couple’s grandson, is being held at the Terrell County Jail. He is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, and aggravated animal cruelty.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Field Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at 229-995-4488.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

