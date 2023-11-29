Georgia’s ‘Bachelorette’ advances to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale on Channel 2

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A Georgia woman left one show with a sparkling engagement ring and is hoping to leave another with a sparkling trophy.

Charity Lawson, who grew up in Columbus, Ga. before starring in the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” is now a “Dancing with the Stars” finalist.

On Tuesday night’s semifinal episode, the final five pairs fought for their place in the finale.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawson, 27, and her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, 41, finished the night with a collective score of 59 out of 60 after their two dances, earning them the second-place spot on the leaderboard.

A surprise twist at the end of the episode saw none of the couples eliminated and all five couples advanced to the finale.

The former “Bachelorette” will face off next Tuesday with actresses Xochitl Gomez and Alyson Hannigan, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, singer Jason Mraz and their professional partners for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

RELATED STORIES:

This is Chigvintsev’s 12th season of “Dancing with the Stars” and not his first time dancing with a “Bachelorette.”

He and former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe won season 29 of the ballroom dancing competition.

Lawson joins nine other previous leads from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Of the four previous Bachelorettes to compete on the show, season one’s Trista Sutter, season 11′s Bristowe, season 15′s Hannah Brown and season 19′s Gabby Windey, three have made the finals and two have taken home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

After competing on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” and being eliminated after he visited her Georgia hometown, she led the 20th season of “The Bachelorette” where she got engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion will be crowned during the finale next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Ga. ‘Bachelorette’ star teases ‘very happy’ ending to 20th season on Channel 2 Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., is letting millions of people in on her journey to find love.

©2023 Cox Media Group