Taroko, a male whale shark residing at the Georgia Aquarium since 2007, has died.

The Georgia Aquarium said in an announcement that its overall condition was deteriorating despite veterinary care, and the decision was made to euthanize.

"Caring for whale sharks is an immense honor and undertaking - we were privileged to know Taroko for so long and share him with all of you," the aquarium spokesperson said. “Taroko was named for the Taiwanese national park that is beautiful and larger than life, and he will always be that to us.”

It was originally rescued from a seafood market in Taiwan and has been a significant figure in whale shark research during his time in Atlanta.

Over 43 million visitors SAW Taroko during his nearly two-decade stay in Atlanta. His presence contributed greatly to the understanding of whale shark biology, health, and behavior.

A necropsy will be conducted to gain insights into the health issues that led to his decline.

The aquarium’s other male whale shark, Yushan, remains in good health, with staff focusing on his wellbeing.

