Fulton chairman says it was a good day in court as judge weighs returning raided ballots

ATLANTA — A federal judge here in Georgia said he’s taking some time before he rules on moving forward with the case where the Department of Justice seized nearly 1 million election documents with voters’ personal information all over it.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts sat in on the end of Friday’s hearing, and he told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that, in his opinion, Friday’s hearing was a victory for Fulton County, saying the DOJ did not want Fulton County to put their election expert on the stand.

The attorneys with the federal government believe they proved their case.

“We were able to get our expert witness to testify and debunk everything that was contained in that affidavit,” Pitts told Fernandes.

Pitts was talking about the affidavit that was the center of the arguments on both sides for about 8 hours on Friday.

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The Department of Justice argued that the FBI special agent who interviewed 11 witnesses proved probable cause to get a magistrate judge to sign a warrant that allowed the FBI to seize all of the 2020 election ballots.

Attorneys for Fulton County argued that the FBI agent lied to the judge and omitted things just to get the warrant signed.

They also argued that the statute of limitations expired a year ago.

The DOJ said they have sovereign rights to anything election-related for as long as they need to.

The DOJ didn’t want the FBI agent to testify, but Fulton County did. The judge denied that motion

“There was nothing that was gonna come out from the testimony of the FBI agent that would have disproven what we believe are untruths in the affidavit,” Pitts said.

The Fulton County Clerk of Superior Court, Che Alexander, also took the stand at one point on Friday. There is no word on how long the judge will take to render a decision.

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