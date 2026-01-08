Friends ride MARTA to a Guinness World Record

ATLANTA — Joabe Barbosa and his pals Matt Plese and Omar Yousaf believe it’s very important to dress for success.

“Yeah! 100% representing MARTA! We love MARTA,” Barbosa said while sporting a new MARTA shirt.

These guys put the rapid in rapid transit.

During a recent trip around the Windy City, the took the train to all 146 stations operated by the Chicago Transit Authority.

“The Chicago trip was exciting. We woke up around 4 a.m., started at 7 a.m., and it was done in a blizzard too,” Plese told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

They did it in just under nine hours, which put them in the Guinness Book of World Records.

On Thursday, it was MARTA’s turn.

They rode all four lines, going up and down and all around Fulton and DeKalb Counties, visiting all 38 MARTA stations, with Barbosa leading the way.

“Joabe is my friend. I like to always go with him on his adventures, even if it’s something crazy,” Yousaf told Channel 2 Action News.

The team had to document every leg of the journey, and provide proof of every stop.

They also needed witnesses and signatures to satisfy the Guinness rules. They traveled all 48 miles of track in record-setting time.

The objective was to reach the end of the MARTA line at the World’s Busiest Airport—in three hours.

“It feels amazing! Not many people can say they have a Guinness World Record,” Barbosa said, sharing his excitement.

The friends now have their sights set on the New York City subway system.

That little expedition will take 22 hours from start to finish.

