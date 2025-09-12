Free postpartum workshop aims to give moms support, empower families

ATLANTA — More Black women are dying after childbirth in Georgia than anywhere else in the U.S., according to the Department of Health.

A local nonprofit, 4 Kira 4 Moms, is hosting a workshop this weekend to help prevent these deaths by supporting families.

The workshop, called “Post Game” Postpartum Preparation, aim to provide fathers and families with the tools and resources needed to support mothers during the postpartum period.

The free event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bessie Branham Recreation Center in Atlanta. Get tickets here.

Charles Johnson founded 4 Kira 4 Moms after his wife Kira died during childbirth.

“We believe that by having fathers and non-birthing parents show up as that advocate and be an integral part of that care support team for mom, we can drastically improve maternal and infant outcomes here in the United States, and particularly right here at home in Atlanta," Johnson told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

The “Post Game” event will offer workshops on creating a postpartum plan, giving and receiving support, and understanding pregnancy loss.

Participants will have access to experts in fatherhood, family care, and postpartum wellness, as well as free resources and giveaways.

The event is sponsored by Hope for Georgia Moms and Pampers, and transportation assistance is available to help families attend.

