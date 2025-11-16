Fox Theatre donates $500,000 to restore historic Georgia theatres, buildings

ATLANTA — The Fox Theatre has announced that $500,000 in grants has been given to historic theatres and cultural landmarks across the state.

Fox Gives has spent the last 17 years donating more than $4.7 million to restore and preserve theatres statewide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The grant recipients for the year include:

Last year, WSB-TV presented Georgia’s Hidden Treasures, which took you inside the Springer Opera House, the state opera house of Georgia.

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona visited the Springer Opera House, which was built in 1871 in Columbus, and has a rich history of musical and dramatic performances.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group