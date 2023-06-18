Atlanta

Former Hawk, South Gwinnett High School product Lou Williams announces retirement after 17 seasons

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Sacramento Kings v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 26: Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Hawk and South Gwinnett County High School product Lou Williams announced he is retiring from the National Basketball Association after a successful 17-year career.

Lou Will will leave behind a legacy as one of the NBA’s best bench scorers of all time, as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored off the bench.

Williams won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award thrice. The award is given annually to the NBA’s best player who comes off the bench.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams’ last NBA season was with the Hawks in 2021-22.

The 36-year-old Williams was with the Hawks from 2012 to 2014 and again to close out his career in 2021 and 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams did not appear in an NBA game during the 2022-23 season.

In 2020, South Gwinnett High School renamed its basketball gym after Williams.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RAW VIDEO: South Gwinnett dedicates gym to NBA player Lou Williams The school surprised Williams with a dedication Thursday. His LA Clippers teammates showed up in support.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Most Read