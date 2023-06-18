Former Hawk, South Gwinnett High School product Lou Williams announces retirement after 17 seasons

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Hawk and South Gwinnett County High School product Lou Williams announced he is retiring from the National Basketball Association after a successful 17-year career.

Lou Will will leave behind a legacy as one of the NBA’s best bench scorers of all time, as the NBA’s all-time leader in points scored off the bench.

Williams won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award thrice. The award is given annually to the NBA’s best player who comes off the bench.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams’ last NBA season was with the Hawks in 2021-22.

The 36-year-old Williams was with the Hawks from 2012 to 2014 and again to close out his career in 2021 and 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams did not appear in an NBA game during the 2022-23 season.

In 2020, South Gwinnett High School renamed its basketball gym after Williams.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

RAW VIDEO: South Gwinnett dedicates gym to NBA player Lou Williams The school surprised Williams with a dedication Thursday. His LA Clippers teammates showed up in support.

©2022 Cox Media Group