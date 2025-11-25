Former Black Panther H. Rap Brown dies in prison at 82

ATLANTA — H. Rap Brown, a prominent figure in the Black Power movement, has died at the age of 82 while serving a life sentence for the murder of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy.

Brown, who later changed his name to Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin, passed away on Sunday at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, according to his widow, Karima Al-Amin.

He was convicted in 2002 for the murder of Deputy Sheriff Ricky Kinchen and had been suffering from cancer, which led to his transfer to the medical facility in 2014.

“For decades, questions have surrounded the fairness of his trial,” his family said in a statement. “Concerns about the fairness of his trial have persisted, raising questions about whether Imam Al-Amin received the fair trial guaranteed under the Constitution.”

Brown was a vocal leader during the racial upheaval of the late 1960s and early 1970s, known for his criticism of policing in Black communities.

He famously stated that violence was “as American as cherry pie” and argued that it was a part of America’s culture.

Brown served as chair of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and was named minister of justice for the Black Panther Party in 1968.

In 1971, Brown was arrested for a robbery that resulted in a shootout with New York police, leading to a five-year prison sentence.

During his imprisonment, he converted to Islam and changed his name to Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin.

After his release, he moved to Atlanta, opened a grocery and health food store, and became an Imam, a spiritual leader for local Muslims.

In 2000, Deputy Sheriff Ricky Kinchen and Deputy Aldranon English were shot while attempting to arrest Brown outside his Atlanta home.

Prosecutors claimed Brown fired a high-powered assault rifle and then shot Kinchen with a handgun, leading to his death.

Brown’s defense argued he was framed as part of a government conspiracy dating back to his militant days.

Brown’s legacy as a civil rights leader and his controversial conviction continue to spark debate over justice and fairness in his trial.

