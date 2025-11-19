Flu season is upon us, and health officials say it could be really severe

ATLANTA — The American College of Physicians has released its new flu vaccine recommendations as flu season gets underway.

The ACP said adults ages 18 to 64 should receive any standard-dose flu vaccine this season, while adults 65 and older should receive the high-dose version.

This comes as health officials say we’re likely to see another severe flu season because of lagging vaccinations and a new mutated strain.

“Influenza vaccination remains critical to public health, as population-based studies link vaccination rates to reduced hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Jason M. Goldman, president of ACP.

Last winter, the United States had its highest rates of flu hospitalizations in nearly 15 years. At least 280 children died of influenza, the highest number on record going back to 2004.

Doctors say that while the flu vaccines may not fully prevent infection, they remain a highly effective way of reducing the risk of severe illness.

