Florida driver charged after Range Rover chase, crash injured 2 GSP troopers in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol has identified the suspect in a crash earlier this month that left two troopers injured as 27-year-old Shamir Sir Charles Ivey of Hialeah, Fla.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Ivey has felony convictions out of Illinois. On the night of the incident, GSP says troopers tried pulling Ivey over a Range Rover on Peachtree Road in Buckhead just after 9:30 p.m. on April 9th.

While speeding away from them, Ivey ran through a red at the intersection of Piedmont Road and hit another car.

That’s when GSP says he hopped out of the car and started running away. While running after the him, two troopers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The other driver who was hit also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but declined to go to the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Another trooper Tased Ivey and was able to take him into custody.

Ivey was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.

He was charged with Obstruction, Felony Fleeing, Reckless Driving, Hit and Run, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and possibly some other traffic related charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group