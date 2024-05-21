Flight attendants rally in Atlanta for better pay, benefits from Delta Airlines

ATLANTA — Dozens of flight attendants rallied Monday in downtown Atlanta for better pay and benefits, particularly from Atlanta-based Delta Airlines.

Delta is the only U.S.-based mainline carrier where flight attendants do not have a union.

“Delta has made more money than any other airline in history but spends that money to try to keep flight attendants from organizing,” Sara Nelson said.

Delta Airlines said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News: “We believe our direct relationship with employees has proven to be stronger, faster, and more effective in driving improvements, which is why Delta employees have repeatedly rejected union representation from AFA and other groups over the past 20 years.

