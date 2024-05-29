Five Points MARTA station transformation begins in July, here’s what’s affected

ATLANTA — The Five Points MARTA station is getting a makeover that will take 18 months to complete.

During the transformation that will cost approximately $230 million, there will be major impacts to downtown bus routes and street-level station access.

However, rail service will continue as scheduled and the platform levels of the rail station are not impacted.

Eight bus routes will be relocated beginning July 6.

The following routes will go to Georgia State Station:

21 – Memorial Drive

42 – Pryor Road

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

The following routes will go to King Memorial Station:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

899 – Old Fourth Ward

The following routes will go to Civic Center Station:

816 – North Highland Avenue

The second service impact begins July 29 when there will be no street-level access to Five Points station.

Customers will not be able to enter or exit the station at street level.

Rail service will operate normally during this time at Five Points station, but there will be limited elevator access for rail transfers.

Customers needing an elevator to transfer between the North and East Lines and the South and West Lines must exit at either Georgia State or Peachtree Center Stations and board a shuttle. Visit www.itsmarta.com/fivepoints for trip planning to ensure elevator access.

Other changes include:

Beginning July 29, the MARTA Police Precinct, RideStore, Lost and Found, Reduced Fare office, and MARTA HOPE office will move to the parking lot at Ashby Station.

StationSoccer, MARTA Market, and the community garden will temporarily close.

Beginning July 29, customers will not be able to access tunnels to the federal building and Underground Atlanta.

Beginning July 29, there will be no restroom access at Five Points.

Bus routes 3, 40, and 813 will continue to stop near Five Points.

Routes operated by regional transit partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress will run as scheduled.

