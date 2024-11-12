Firefighters extinguish fire at Land Rover dealership in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Firefighters with Atlanta Fire Rescue extinguished a blaze at Land Rover Buckhead on Piedmont Road NE on Monday evening.

No one was injured in the fire.

A fire investigator is trying to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when we receive more information.

