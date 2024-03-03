Firefighter hurt while battling blaze in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A firefighter has been hospitalized after officials say he was fighting flames at a northeast Atlanta home.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News crews received reports of a fire at a home on Terrace Avenue NE early Sunday.

According to the investigation, while battling the blaze, a firefighter was injured. Officials said he suffered a broken rib.

The firefighter has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

Officials have not said what caused the firefighter to be injured.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

