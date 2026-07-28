FIFA World Cup boosted short-term rental income by 60% in host cities, study says

ATLANTA — The FIFA World Cup is over and in the 11 host cities that the games were held, things are starting to return to normal.
In a new report released Tuesday, Baselane STR, a real estate banking and bookkeeping firm, said the World Cup’s arrival in its markets boosted short-term rental incomes by 60%.
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“By comparison,” Baselane said, “income among the same group of hosts in non-host markets grew 11%.”
From May to June, Baselane’s data showed a 79% increase in short-term rental payouts, to companies like Airbnb, Vrbo, Lodgify and others as examples, exceeding month-over-month growth in non-host markets, and seasonal increases, in all 11 cities.
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“The World Cup created a meaningful revenue opportunity for short-term rental owners, but the impact varies dramatically by city,” Mathias Korder, CEO at Baselane, said in a statement. “The strongest gains are concentrated in markets where visitor demand is high and short-term rental activity is more broadly permitted, while highly regulated cities are seeing a much smaller lift.”
Of the 11 areas in the United States that hosted FIFA World Cup matches, Atlanta was ranked fourth for increases in short-term rental income, with a 219% overall increase from May to June.
The city with the biggest increase outright was Miami, with a 709% higher income from short-term rentals compared to May through June in 2025.
Los Angeles had the smallest increase among the areas examined, with a 12% increase.
In Atlanta, Baselane said an owner of a single rental property generated as much as $16,000 over four weeks, as compared to a usual monthly income of about $1,200.
The company said the increases for Baselane customers were due to “especially pronounced increases during the tournament window. The increase was driven by stronger short-term rental demand during the tournament period,” when revenue and booking activity were above normal.
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