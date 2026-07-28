Ex-UGA football star becomes highest-paid player at his position

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Carter have agreed to a four-year, $152 million extension worth up to $160 million, according to ESPN.

This contract makes the former UGA player the highest-paid defensive tackle in league history, based on an average yearly salary.

The 25-year-old’s contract includes a guaranteed $106 million.

He recorded 13.5 sacks, 37 quarterback hits and 108 tackles through his first three seasons.

Carter was selected for the last two Pro Bowls.

The Philadelphia Eagles posted to its X account: “JC is here to stay! We have agreed to terms with Jalen Carter on a contract extension through 2031.”

Carter’s agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Jason Rosenhaus, confirmed the contract extension to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carter’s fifth-year option for the 2027 season was picked up by the Eagles earlier this year.

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