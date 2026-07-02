FIFA Fan Festival, other watch parties full as U.S. faces knockout round

ATLANTA — Two of the largest FIFA World Cup watch parties in metro Atlanta have reached capacity on Wednesday night.

FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park and the Decatur WatchFest have both announced that they are not accepting any new attendees for the night.

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Thousands of people have turned out to watch the U.S. Men’s National Team take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the win-or-go-home knockout round in San Francisco.

Organizers of both events say they are prioritizing the safety of those already attending and those who would have been coming later.

All of the remaining FIFA Fan Festival events have sold out of their free tickets and have moved to handing out timed entries to help stop from reaching capacity.

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