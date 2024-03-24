FedEx donates shoes to more than 200 Atlanta elementary school students

ATLANTA — More than 200 metro Atlanta students are stepping into the weekend with smiles on their faces and new shoes courtesy of FedEx.

The moment volunteers surprised them with brand new shoes courtesy of a non-profit.

Channel 2 Action News was at Heritage Elementary where Fed-Ex Cares volunteers helped the kids lace up their new kicks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is all a part of a national non-profit called “Operation Warm.”

“I’m Super duper excited, Ms. Parker! I’m getting new shoes! So we appreciate it,” one student said.

We’re told the children also received new socks from Atlanta-based Delta Airlines.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta neighbors on alert Saturday night as search for several gunmen continues Police are still searching for multiple shooters after a slew of gun violence across Atlanta before the weekend was in full swing.

©2023 Cox Media Group