Federal review of MARTA shows ‘outstanding, strong’ use of tax dollars

ATLANTA — The Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday that MARTA put federal tax dollars to good, and efficient, use.

According to the FTA’s three-year review, MARTA was declared “an outstanding steward of taxpayer money,” and said MARTA continued to be competitive when it came to future federal funding.

The review, according to a MARTA release, looked at 23 program areas, including legal, financial management, procurement, the Americans with Disabilities Act, among others and examined a set sample of grant award management and program implementation practices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The federal funding MARTA receives requires that it “illustrates that it spent federal money where and how it said it would,” and that it followed federal rules for process and documentation.

“These findings underscore how methodical we are in our bookkeeping, how seriously we take the responsibility of receiving public funds, and how well we document our processes,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said. “Not only did we account for each dollar spent, but we also illustrated our continued good stewardship of COVID relief money and addressed the three minor deficiencies identified during the review before the final report was issued.”

According to MARTA, the federal review found three deficiencies at MARTA, which have now been corrected.

“MARTA took corrective action on three deficiencies identified in the review, updating procurement procedures, and addressing an engineering challenge that caused inactivity on two grants. By resolving these areas immediately and illustrating strong compliance during the review process, MARTA is well positioned to compete for future federal funding necessary for large capital projects,” the statement from MARTA said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

YSL trial continues, jury hears testimony after 3 week break

©2023 Cox Media Group