2 tickets sold in Georgia won $150,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Although the Powerball jackpot winner was from Michigan, several Georgians won big prizes in Monday’s drawing.
Georgia Lottery officials told Channel 2 Action News that two people won $150,000 in Georgia and three other people won $50,000 in the state.
The $150,000 two winning tickets were purchased at:
- BP Quick Mart, 1780 S. Zack Hinton Pkwy, McDonough
- Jump In, 915 Lake Joy Rd, Warner Robins
The three $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at:
- Harmony Church Chevron, 1322 Highway 400 N, Dawsonville
- Jet Food Store, 610 Shurling Dr, Macon
- Via Georgia Lottery mobile app by an Atlanta resident
The numbers drawn Monday were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 3X. The winning ticket was purchased outside of Flint, Michigan.
Before Monday, there had been 34 straight drawings without a winner.
