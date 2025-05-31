Federal government to close Peachtree Summit building, moves forward with sale plan

ATLANTA — A federal report on the various properties owned by the government said closing down a building in Atlanta would save taxpayers more than $700 million.

The government is now moving forward with plans to sell Peachtree Summit Federal Building, and 10 others.

The Public Building Reform Board released a report on May 22 recommending to close the Peachtree Summit Federal Building, saying it wasn’t being used enough and would cost too much to modernize it.

The Atlanta federal building was among 11 sites to be consolidated or closed, according to the PBRB report.

Collectively, the federal agency said closing or selling the lot would save Americans about $5.4 billion and generate $346 million from the sales.

After going over the report, the PBRB said it was moving forward with putting the buildings up for sale, including Peachtree Summit.

The Executive Office of the President, Office of Management and Budget made the announcement, saying “OMB fully supports increasing the effectiveness and cost efficiency of the Federal real property portfolio, and the disposition of these properties furthers that goal. Therefore, I am approving the Board’s recommendation with direction to the Administrator of GSA to effectuate the sales in a manner that meets statutory requirements.”

