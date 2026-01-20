Fed Chair Powell to attend US Supreme Court argument on Cook case, sources say

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, a Spelman College graduate, will appear again before the U.S. Supreme Court as part of the process to fight off attempts to remove her from her position.

However, sources told the Associated Press that the hearing will have an extra attendee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Channel 2 Action News previously covered when President Donald Trump tried to fire Cook from the Fed’s governing board in August.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cook sued to keep her job and has remained in office as the court process continued.

Powell is expected to appear at the next court session for Cook’s case, in what the Associated Press calls an unusual show of support by the chair.

RELATED STORIES:

Sources told the AP that Powell’s appearance with Cook may be related to his own recent legal troubles with the Trump administration.

On Jan. 11, Powell issued a video statement saying attempts to subpoena the Federal Reserve over allegations that Powell had misused public funds for renovations were simply a “pretext” to force a lower interest rate from the Fed.

The chair has refused to lower interest rates to the level of 1% requested by the president, with the current rate set at 3.6%.

Cook, a Milledgeville native, herself faces criminal charges from the administration, which accused her of mortgage fraud in 2025 in connection with a condominium she owns in Atlanta as a vacation home. Cook has denied the allegation and no criminal charges have been filed against her.

Powell also said last week that federal threats of criminal indictments were political coercion related to the interest rates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group