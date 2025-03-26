Famous Georgia-grown Vidalia onions headed back to stores on April 15

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced that a famous native product will be back on the shelves in just a few weeks.

Starting April 15, Georgia’s own Vidalia onions will be ready for sale, bringing “these beloved sweet onions” back to shoppers across the United States and “bringing a taste of Georgia’s unique agricultural heritage to kitchens everywhere,” according to the department.

Vidalia onions are prized for their sweetness and versatility in cooking, according to state officials.

They’re also only available a few months each year, with the state saying they’re an eagerly anticipated seasonal favorite and kitchen staple.

“I’m excited to announce, in coordination with the Vidalia Onion Committee, that April 15 is the official pack date for this year’s Vidalia onion season,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper said in a statement. “Georgia’s world-famous Vidalia onions are coming to a store near you very soon, and we are thrilled that professional chefs, home cooks, and consumers across the globe will soon be enjoying the incredible, sweet flavor of our Georgia Grown Vidalia onions.”

This year, the onions will come from 10,000 acres of planted fields in the state. The Vidalia Onion committee Chairman, Cliff Riner, said the state is looking forward to another successful crop year and that “it’s evident that consumer demand for Vidalia onions remains strong.”

According to the state, Vidalia onion growers worked hard to ensure success, even after multiple weather challenges, including Hurricane Helene.

“It was unexpected that our crop would endure a tropical storm, a hurricane, floods, and even six inches of snow—but that is exactly what happened,” VOC Executive Director Shane Curry said. “Despite these unpredictable conditions, our crop has managed to withstand the challenges with only minor damage. We are eager to provide our consumers with the high-quality Vidalia onions they look forward to each year.”

The onions themselves are popular as a matter of taste, literally.

“Renowned for their sweet, crisp taste, Vidalia onions thrive in a unique growing region spanning 20 counties in South Georgia,” according to state officials. “Their exceptional flavor results from a delicate balance of specific weather patterns and soil conditions found exclusively in this area, creating an optimal environment for their growth.”

The Agriculture Department said the onions are still planted traditionally for sustainability, meaning that farmers hand-plant, harvest and cure the onions “using time-honored agricultural methods.”

Once they hit the shelves, Vidalia onions will be available in stores through early September.

