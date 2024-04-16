Family gathering ends in double shooting, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — At least two people were injured after a shooting at a family gathering on Monday night.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that around 11 p.m. a call came in from Compton Drive in Atlanta.

Officers identified one of the victims as a 17-year-old and a person in their mid-50s.

Both victims are stable, according to police.

It’s unclear exactly what led up to this shooting.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police for more information.

